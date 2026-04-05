DRC to Receive Third-country Deportees Under New Deal with US
Channel Africa
April 5, 2026
The government said it will receive deportees starting in April
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will receive third-country nationals deported from the United States (US) under a new deal with the US President Donald Trump administration, the government in Kinshasa said in a statement on Sunday.
The government said it will receive deportees starting in April but did not say how many it had agreed to take.
The arrangement will be paid for by the US, with no cost to the DRC government, the statement said.
Facilities have been prepared near the capital Kinshasa to accommodate the deportees, it said.
The US has sent third-country deportees to several African countries including Ghana, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea and eSwatini, drawing criticism from legal experts and rights groups.
The agreement coincides with an effort by the Trump administration to implement a peace deal between DRC and Rwanda and an agreement ensuring US access to DRC critical minerals.
—Reuters
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