Iran, Hezbollah Pummel 'Israel' in Op. True Promise 4, Wave 93
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Apr 2026 20:00
The IRGC, side by side with the Islamic Resistance, launched Operation True Promise 4, striking military centers in Western al-Jalil, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and Krayot.
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that it has targeted Israeli military gathering and support centers in Western al-Jalil, Haifa, Kafr Kanna, and the Krayot area, in the 93rd wave of Operation True Promise 4.
The IRGC stated that this latest wave of missile strikes was carried out jointly with the Islamic Resistance and involved a combination of long-range, guided missiles with both solid and liquid fuel, as well as one-way attack drones.
The operation, continuous and ongoing according to the IRGC, is dedicated to the memory of the late Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin.
According to the IRGC, further information and assessments of the results will be shared with the public in due course.
Footage shared from wave 93 of Operation #TruePromise4 shows a handwritten message on a missile prepared for launch.
The message translates to: "I, Shahed 136, am flying to Tel Aviv to negotiate on behalf of the noble people of Iran."
Wave 92: IRGC strikes US amphibious boats, Israeli F-16 squadron
Earlier on Friday, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) reported that its Aerospace Force and Navy carried out a series of coordinated strikes under Wave 92 of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US and Israeli military installations across the region using advanced ballistic missiles and one-way attack drones.
The IRGC stated that several US amphibious Landing Craft Utility (LCU) vessels stationed at al-Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait were struck and destroyed by ballistic missiles. LCUs are heavy-lift ships primarily used by the US Navy to transport troops, vehicles, and equipment from sea to shore.
A drone strike also destroyed an AR327 Commander high-performance, S-band tactical 3D air surveillance radar at the Jabal al-Dukhan site in Bahrain. The radar system, designed for long-range detection and air defense, can be rapidly redeployed by land or air and is capable of operating in extreme environments ranging from the Arctic to the Gulf.
Additionally, the IRGC reported missile strikes on Ramat David Airbase, southeast of Haifa, which houses Israeli F-16 fighter squadrons. Hypergolic-powered Khorramshahr-4 missiles, equipped with cluster warheads, were launched at over 50 locations in Tel Aviv and other areas within the occupied territories, as part of a sustained “fire-for-fire” tactic. Cluster bomblet impacts were recorded in multiple areas of Haifa.
The IRGC also announced that its air defense systems destroyed a second US F-35 fighter jet in central Iranian airspace, operated by the US Air Force’s Lakenheath squadron in the United Kingdom, following the downing of another aircraft within 12 hours.
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