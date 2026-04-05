Mass Protests in Iraq Against US-Israeli Aggression on Iran
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
4 Apr 2026 21:11
Thousands rally across Iraq, answering Muqtada al-Sadr’s call to protest US-Israeli aggression on Iran amid growing regional anger.
Large-scale protests took place across Iraq on Saturday, as citizens gathered in response to calls by Sadrist Movement leader Muqtada al-Sadr, rejecting the ongoing US-Israeli aggression on Iran.
Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that Iraqis from various provinces traveled to join the demonstrations, standing for hours in a show of solidarity and opposition to the escalation.
Muqtada al-Sadr addressed the protesters in a message, saying: “Thank you for your honorable stance that pleases friends and angers enemies.”
Large crowds gather in Baghdad, other provinces
The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, witnessed massive rallies, particularly in Tahrir Square, where large crowds gathered alongside demonstrations in several other provinces. Protesters denounced the US-Israeli aggression and voiced strong opposition to the continued attacks.
The demonstrations come amid ongoing US-Israeli aggression against Iran since February 28, alongside repeated attacks on Iraqi territory targeting residential areas.
These strikes have resulted in dozens of martyrs and hundreds of injuries, further fueling public anger and prompting widespread mobilization across Iraq.
Iraqi Resistance calls for action against US-Israeli regional allies
The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee praised earlier in the day the Iraqi people’s positions in support of the Axis of Resistance, while calling for punitive measures against countries that enable US-Israeli aggressions in the region.
In a statement, the Committee said that “the alignment of the rulers of Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE with the criminality of the Zionist-American enemy against the Islamic Republic and their betrayal of the honorable free people of Iraq represent the height of baseness and vileness.”
It stressed that this “requires a firm deterrent response from the Iraqi government,” adding that such measures should begin with “punishing Jordan in particular, as it serves as a launch point for enemy aircraft targeting the fighters of the Popular Mobilization Forces and Iraqi security forces,” calling for “the complete closure of the land border crossing and the suspension of Iraqi oil grants.”
The Committee also stated that the Iraqi Resistance has avoided harming Kuwait’s economic interests and infrastructure while targeting US forces in the country. It further called for avoiding harm to Qatar’s interests, excluding US bases, “in appreciation of Doha’s responsible positions toward the Palestinian cause and the Axis of Resistance.”
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