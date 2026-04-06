Iran Says US-proposed Ceasefire 'Just a Pause Before Renewed Crimes'
Monday, 06 April 2026 11:14 AM
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei
Iran rejects the US's self-proclaimed proposals for a ceasefire, warning that any pauses resulting from such a ceasefire would only allow adversaries to regroup and commit further crimes against the Iranian nation.
At a press conference on Monday, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei addressed various proposals, including a 15-point American one supposedly aimed at ending Washington's February 28-present unprovoked aggression towards the Islamic Republic, which have been conveyed to Tehran via intermediaries.
Among other things, the proposal reportedly asks Iran to forgo its peaceful nuclear activities, limit its defensive missile program, and reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz that it has closed to enemies and their allies in retaliation.
Iran has categorically rejected the first two provisions. It has also asserted that it would not settle for the enemies' self-described, unilateral, and unguaranteed "ceasefire" pledges, stressing that it pursues a conclusive end to any aggression targeting the country.
Additionally, the Islamic Republic has demanded compensation for the extensive damage that the aggressors have inflicted upon the country's various infrastructural facilities.
Baghaei likewise dismissed American demands featured in Washington's proposal as "both highly excessive and unusual, as well as illogical."
He underscored Iran's continued insistence on its rightful demands, saying, "We are not ashamed to shout out the legitimate demands and rights of our nation and region."
The spokesman pointed to US President Donald Trump's threats of targeting Iran's vital infrastructure if the Islamic Republic did not succumb to Washington's excessive demands.
He asserted that Tehran resolutely withstands any American "ultimatum," while noting how Washington's supposed pursuit of diplomatic engagement with Tehran runs counter to continuing its crimes against the Iranian nation and threatening the nation with even more war crimes.
Merely issuing such threats as well as green-lighting more Israeli atrocities targeting the country constitutes a war crime, he stated.
Baghaei, meanwhile, reminded Iran's unfavorable experience of the US's invariable abuse of the nation's trust. "All our attention must be focused on defending the country," he added.
'Iran's response to intermediaries prepared'
Regardless of the American proposal, "which was completely unacceptable to us," Iran has documented and prepared a text outlining all of its own demands based on the country's national interests and considerations, the official said.
He said Tehran's response to intermediaries had been prepared, adding, "Whenever necessary, we will communicate it explicitly."
Warning of ongoing US, Israeli false-flag attacks
The spokesman reiterated Iran's warnings about false-flag attacks being plotted and staged by the United States and the Israeli regime, including in Europe, to try to implicate the Islamic Republic and justify further aggression against the country.
"The concept of a false flag [attack] is neither a claim nor a conspiracy theory; it has been repeatedly carried out by the US and the regime… We invite everyone to remain aware of the US's and the Zionist regime's actions."
'IAEA attempting to normalize attacks on Iran's nuclear sites'
Baghaei denounced the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)'s silence in the face of the aggressors' attacks on Iran's peaceful nuclear facilities.
The United Nations nuclear watchdog's inaction concerning the atrocities, including its refusal to condemn the attacks, amounts to its attempting to "normalize" the atrocities, he concluded.
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