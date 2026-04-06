Iran Says 24 Pharma, Medical Units Damaged in US-Israeli Assaults
Monday, 06 April 2026 9:20 AM
A view of Iran’s Pasteur Institute in the aftermath of a US-Israeli air strike
Iran’s Food and Drug Administration (IFDA) says 24 pharmaceutical and medical‑equipment facilities across multiple provinces have been damaged in US-Israeli aggression, though officials report no disruption to the national supply of essential medicines.
Mohammad Hashemi, spokesperson for the IFDA, stated that field inspections and collected reports indicate a total of 24 industrial units in the pharmaceutical and medical‑equipment sector — including parts of the distribution chain — have sustained damage in the cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Qom, Qazvin, Ahvaz, and Bandar Abbas.
He said that despite the damage, access to essential, specialized, and critical medicines and medical devices has not been affected, adding that the nation’s health‑product sector has “successfully passed this difficult test of resilience.”
Continuous, real‑time monitoring of the supply chain is reportedly underway across the country, he noted.
Hashemi also stated that 14 employees from the pharmaceutical and medical‑equipment sector were martyred in the recent US-Israeli attacks.
According to him, the head of the IFDA and other senior officials have conducted on‑site inspections of infant‑formula production lines in factories in several cities.
Their assessments confirm that production of regular, metabolic, and special‑diet infant formula is proceeding at optimal capacity, with no shortages observed in the market.
The US and Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military commanders and hundreds of civilians.
In response, the Iranian armed forces have carried out retaliatory operations, targeting US bases in the region and Israeli positions in the occupied territories with waves of missile strikes and drone attacks.
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