Iran's Military Vows Crushing Response to US-Israeli Attacks on Civilian Facilities
Monday, 06 April 2026 10:47 AM
Spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of Iran, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari
The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has vowed that any repetition of acts of aggression against Iranian civilian facilities will draw a much harsher and far more extensive retaliatory operation by the country's Armed Forces.
In a message issued on Monday, Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari said, "We have declared from the very beginning (of the current aggression against Iran) that any attacks on civilian installations will be met with a stronger response against enemy interests in the region."
He emphasized that the subsequent phases of Iranian forces' offensive and retaliatory strikes will be carried out much more crushingly and extensively in case attacks on civilian targets are repeated, and the enemy's losses and damages from persistence of such an approach will be multiplied.
The United States and Israel initiated a large-scale and unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders despite indirect Tehran-Washington negotiations on Iran's peaceful nuclear program.
In response, Iranian Armed Forces have carried out waves of retaliatory missile and drone operations against US interests across West Asia and Israeli positions in the occupied territories.
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