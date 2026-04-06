IRGC Intelligence Chief Martyred in Israeli Strike on Tehran
Monday, 06 April 2026 8:48 AM
Head of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization Brigadier General Seyed Majid Khademi
The head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization has been martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian capital of Tehran, amid the unprovoked US-Israeli aggression against the country.
In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC Public Relations Department announced that Brigadier General Seyed Majid Khademi was assassinated in a criminal and terrorist attack by the US and Israeli enemies in the early hours of the day.
The statement went on to pay homage to Khademi for his achievements, stating that the late IRGC intelligence chief sincerely and courageously defended the principles of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, as well as Iran's Islamic establishment and territories for nearly half a century, and played an outstanding role in various intelligence and security domains.
The IRGC highlighted that Khademi's strenuous efforts, particularly in the path of confronting foreign enemies at strategic levels, have for years paved the way for Iran's intelligence apparatus to thwart the foes' fiendish and satanic plots to penetrate into Iran, and undermine the national calm and security.
Later in the day, the Israeli regime claimed responsibility for the assassination, with minister of military affairs Israel Katz saying he was updated on the strike during an assessment with military chief of staff Eyal Zamir.
Defense Minister Israel Katz says he was updated on the strike during an assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
The United States and Israel initiated a bloody war against Iran on February 28, assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders and civilians.
The aggression has comprised a series of intensive strikes on both military installations and civilian facilities throughout Iran, leading to considerable loss of life and widespread damage to infrastructure.
In response, Iranian Armed Forces have carried out waves of retaliatory missile and drone operations against US interests across West Asia and Israeli positions in the occupied territories.
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