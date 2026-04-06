IRGC Strikes US, Israeli Military-industrial Sites in Wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4
Monday, 06 April 2026 2:28 PM
The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has launched the 98th wave of the decisive Operation True Promise 4, targeting command, operational and logistics centers, as well as military-industrial infrastructure used by the United States and Israel in the region.
In a statement released on Monday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said during the first phase of the combined operations, IRGC naval forces precisely targeted the Israeli-owned container ship SDN7 with a cruise missile.
Meanwhile, the statement said, Iranian ballistic missiles struck northern and southern areas of Tel Aviv, strategic sites in Haifa, chemical companies and factories in Beersheba, and a gathering point of Israeli forces in Petah Tikva.
The elite Iranian military force also said the American amphibious helicopter carrier LHA7, transporting more than 5,000 sailors and marines, came under Iran’s attack and was forced to retreat deeper into the southern Indian Ocean.
In another phase of the operation, a drone production center jointly operated by the United Arab Emirates and Israel, along with several military aircraft stationed at Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait, was hit by Iranian missiles and drones, the IRGC said.
The IRGC said its naval forces are monitoring transit in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf while remaining prepared to act decisively against even the slightest movement by the enemies.
The illegal, imposed war of aggression by the United States and Israel began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
Iran has responded by carrying out 98 waves of retaliatory attacks against US and Israeli military and business assets across the region, using ballistic missiles and drones.
Iran also keeps the Strait of Hormuz shut to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the aggressors and those cooperating with them. This is to maintain security at the strategic waterway.
No comments:
Post a Comment