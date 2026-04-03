UN Reopens Khartoum Headquarters for First Time Since War Began
3 April 2026
Khartoum Governor and United Nations officials participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official reopening of the UN office in Khartoum, April 2, 2026.
April 2 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The United Nations reopened its headquarters in the Sudanese capital on Thursday for the first time in three years. The move marks a preliminary step toward resuming operations from Khartoum after they were relocated to Port Sudan following the outbreak of war in mid-April 2023.Sudan travel guide
The reopening ceremony was attended by high-level government officials, including Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mohieddin Salem and Khartoum Governor Ahmed Osman Hamza, along with officials from the international organization and its various agencies.
The Foreign Minister praised the UN’s decision to resume its activities from Khartoum, describing it as a historic day for the country.
“With this celebration, we send a message to our partners in the United Nations that we are working side by side with them for the stability of Sudan,” Salem said.
Salem emphasized that Darfur and Kordofan would eventually recover from what he termed the “kidnapping” by the “terrorist Rapid Support Forces militia.”
“We are advocates for peace and, as members of the United Nations, we are joining hands with UN agencies and organizations to implement the government’s ‘Hope for Peace’ initiative to reach sustainable peace,” he added.
The minister stated that the government would not allow any party to dictate terms and remains committed to the initiative proposed by the Prime Minister before the UN.
He noted that the government calls for peace and welcomes all international initiatives. “Through the UN, we convey that there is no place for the militia among us, and we reject external dictates,” Salem said.
The Foreign Minister called on the African Union to review Sudan’s suspension from membership and urged the regional bloc IGAD to take more concrete steps to support stability in the country.
He praised the efforts of UN agencies, specifically highlighting the work of Denise Brown, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan. He also noted the presence of the Zimbabwean ambassador, citing him as the only African envoy who remained in the country throughout the war.
Salem reiterated the government’s rejection of truces that would restore the “rebel militia,” asserting that the group will have no place in the country’s future.
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