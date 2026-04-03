Sudanese Official Threatens to Replace Teachers with Paramilitaries
3 April 2026
Sudanese teachers hold a protest demanding a salary increase in this file photo in March 2022
April 3 2026 (KHARTOUM) – An announcement by the Director General of Education in Al-Jazirah State on Friday, stating that paramilitary groups are ready to work in schools instead of teachers demanding unpaid wages, has sparked a wave of controversy and resentment.
Director General Abdallah Abu al-Karram threatened to replace teachers with the “Al-Bara’on” battalions and “Sudan Shield” forces, both allied with the army, if they continue to demand salaries that have been in arrears since 2022.
Complaints from teachers regarding low wages and accumulated arrears have increased across several Sudanese states since the war began in April 2023. This has negatively impacted living conditions and the stability of the educational process throughout the country.
The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee announced last Saturday that it would begin a gradual escalation due to the wage crisis and the government’s disregard for the suffering of workers in the education sector.
Sami al-Baqir, spokesperson for the Sudanese Teachers’ Committee, criticized the statements, describing them as completely unacceptable. He told Sudan Tribune that the remarks represent a disdain for education and are an attempt to impose “dead” union bodies.
Al-Baqir noted that Al-Jazirah has approximately 18,307 primary school teachers, 16,722 intermediate school teachers, and over 300 pre-school teachers. He indicated that the total number of educators in the state is 31,575.
Al-Baqir previously stated that Al-Jazirah is at the top of the list of unpaid wages, with arrears dating back to 2022. These include cash bonuses and clothing allowances, as well as 14 months of salary and holiday bonuses from 2023, 2024, and 2025.
The Sudanese Teachers’ Committee stated that such threats were previously made by suggesting the use of the Rapid Support Forces as replacements.
In a statement on Friday, the committee said these remarks reflect an exclusionary approach. It warned of the consequences for the educational process and civil institutions, given the country’s current conditions.
The committee called for the protection of teachers’ rights and a safe working environment. It emphasized that wage issues are a priority that cannot be ignored and stressed the importance of keeping educational institutions away from military-style threats.
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