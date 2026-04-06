Uranium Heist: Failed US Operation Aimed to Seize Iran's Stockpiles?
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson says a failed US operation near Isfahan may have aimed to seize enriched uranium rather than rescue a pilot.
A US military operation's true objectives have been questioned by Tehran, suggesting it may have extended beyond an attempt to extract a pilot.
Speaking on the incident, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said the “American operation failed miserably," adding that Iranian forces had effectively countered the attempt, drawing parallels to Operation Eagle Claw, the failed US mission in Tabas.
Iran questions US narrative, raises uranium concerns
Baghaei pointed to inconsistencies in the US account of the operation, particularly regarding the location where American aircraft landed in Isfahan.
“The point where US aircraft landed in Isfahan is very far from the location they claimed was the hiding place of the downed pilot,” he said, referring to the area of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province.
He added that “there is a possibility that cannot be ruled out” that the US operation in southern Isfahan was part of a plan to steal Iran’s enriched uranium, rather than being solely a rescue mission.
The spokesperson further stressed that the operation constituted a “blatant violation of Iranian sovereignty," describing it as a “catastrophic scandal” for Washington.
Failed operation underscores Iranian response
Baghaei said Iranian forces and local populations played a key role in thwarting the operation, emphasizing that “when Iran’s sovereignty is targeted, all Iranians stand united.”
He also highlighted the role of local tribes, particularly from the Lur community, in countering the incursion.
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had earlier stated that it confronted and neutralized hostile aerial targets during a failed US operation inside Iranian territory. At least two MC-130J Commando II aircraft operated by US special forces, in addition to a number of helicopters, were destroyed.
According to US military data, each MC-130J aircraft deployed in the operation carries a price tag exceeding $100 million. The MC-130J is specifically designed for high-risk missions, including the insertion and extraction of special operations forces in hostile environments, and features advanced defensive systems to counter sophisticated air defenses.
Iran’s enriched uranium program has remained a focal point for US President Donald Trump, who continues to seek a political and strategic win after multiple setbacks in achieving significant objectives in Iran.
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