Wave 98: IRGC-N Forces Retreat of US Amphibious Ship LHA-7, Hits SDN7
By Al Mayadeen English
The IRGC announces wave 98 of Operation True Promise 4, targeting US and Israeli military sites and two vessels, forcing one to retreat.
Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Monday the launch of wave 98 of its ongoing retaliatory military campaign, Operation True Promise 4, describing a series of coordinated strikes against US and Israeli military, logistical, and industrial targets across the region.
In a statement, the IRGC Public Relations department said the operation was carried out by the IRGC Navy and the IRGC Aerospace Force following prior warnings issued by Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters against escalation. The wave is dedicated to the martyr Brigadier General Majid Khademi, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli aggression earlier today.
Strikes on Israeli-linked and military sites
According to the statement, IRGC forces launched combined missile and one-way attack drone strikes targeting command centers, operational hubs, and military-industrial infrastructure linked to the United States and "Israel".
The IRGC reported that its Navy struck the Israeli-linked cargo ship SDN7 with an anti-ship cruise missile, causing extensive fires and destroying the vessel. It added that ballistic missiles hit multiple locations across the occupied Palestinian territories, including northern and southern Tel Aviv, strategic sites in Haifa, industrial and chemical facilities in Bir al-Sabe', and positions of Israeli occupation forces in Bat Hefer.
US amphibious assault ship targeted
The IRGC further stated that a US amphibious assault ship, identified as LHA-7 and carrying more than 5,000 sailors and marines, was struck in a “lightning-fast missile barrage”, forcing it to retreat deep into the southern Indian Ocean.
In a separate part of the operation, the statement said Iranian drone and missile strikes targeted a joint UAE-Israeli drone production facility, as well as aircraft stationed at Ali Al-Salem Airbase in Kuwait.
The IRGC emphasized that its operations, alongside those of allied Resistance forces in the region, remain ongoing and will continue to target “terrorist enemy positions."
It also noted that maritime transit in the Strait of Hormuz and the waters of the Gulf is under continuous surveillance by IRGC naval systems, warning that any hostile movement would be met with decisive action.
Enemy drones downed
In an earlier press release, the IRGC reported continued defensive operations across Iranian territory, announcing that Iranian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed an MQ-9 drone over Isfahan in central Iran.
Early Monday, another US–Israeli drone was downed over Lorestan province, also in western Iran, while an Israeli Orbiter 4 drone was shot down on Sunday over Kermanshah in western Iran.
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