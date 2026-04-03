US Admits: Iran Army Shoots Down Second American Combat Jet, A-10
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Apr 2026 23:01
A US A-10 aircraft crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, and Iranian forces engaged a separate US rescue mission following the downing of an F-15E over Iran.
A US A-10 aircraft, deployed as part of the US-Israeli aggression, was engaged and intercepted by the country’s integrated air defense systems over southern waters near the Strait of Hormuz, the Iranian Army announced.
The US admitted the incident, with US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity telling the New York Times that a second US Air Force combat aircraft "went down" in the Gulf region on Friday. They claimed that the aircraft's sole pilot was rescued.
The aircraft, an A-10 Warthog attack plane, as revealed by the NYT, crashed near the Strait of Hormuz, though US officials provided few details regarding how or where the incident occurred.
In a statement, the Iranian army said its integrated air defense network had tracked and “targeted” an “enemy American-Zionist A-10 aircraft” in southern waters near the Strait of Hormuz, adding that further details would be announced later.
The crash came around the same time that an F-15E Strike Eagle was shot down over Iran, as Tehran continues to confront US-Israeli aggression on the country.
Failed rescue operation
In that shootdown, one crew member was allegedly rescued, while search-and-rescue teams continue efforts to locate a second airman. Iranian media reported that US forces launched a recovery mission involving helicopters and a transport aircraft, but the operation was met with fire from Iranian air defenses and was ultimately forced to withdraw.
According to those reports, multiple aircraft, including Black Hawk helicopters and a C-130, were deployed hours after the jet was downed. Iranian sources said one of the helicopters came under fire near the border, forcing it to retreat.
Two US helicopters struck
Meanwhile, US officials told NBC News that at least two American helicopters involved in the rescue mission were struck by Iranian fire, claiming that all personnel on board were safe.
Later, CBS News reported that the helicopter carrying the recovered pilot was hit by small arms fire, wounding crew members on board.
Iranian authorities have also called on civilians to assist in locating and capturing the remaining pilot, offering incentives for information, as efforts continue to secure the area.
Iran denies airspace
The near-simultaneous loss of two aircraft points to the intensifying scope of US military operations in and around Iran, as the country’s integrated air defense systems continue to deny US forces freedom of operation within its airspace.
The incidents also come amid a growing list of US aerial losses since the start of the war, including a US E-3 Sentry intelligence aircraft struck and multiple MQ-9 Reaper drones shot down, as well as support aircraft incidents such as a KC-135 crash in Iraq and reported damage to high-value surveillance platforms. Earlier in the war, "friendly-fire" incidents involving US fighter jets further exposed operational risks under contested conditions.
US officials did not disclose further details about the A-10 crash, reflecting the sensitivity surrounding ongoing operations in the region.
Speaking to NBC News, US President Donald Trump said the shootdown of the aircraft would not affect negotiations with Iran, describing the developments as part of an ongoing war. “No, not at all… it’s war,” he said, declining to provide further details on the rescue efforts.
No comments:
Post a Comment