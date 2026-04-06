US-Israeli Attack Targets Iran's Sharif University of Technology, Causing Damage
Monday, 06 April 2026 6:37 AM
Iran's flag waving amid rubble caused by US-Israeli airstrikes targeting Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, Iran.
The US-Israeli war coalition has conducted an attack on Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, in recurring strikes against Iran's academic and civilian infrastructure.
According to reports, the building of the university’s mosque was damaged in the early Monday airstrike.
Meanwhile, the mayor of Tehran’s district 9, Mohsen Dodangeh, said the university’s gas post was also hit in the attack, which led to an explosion.
He added that the gas supply has been cut off temporarily.
He noted that the explosion caused fear among people living in the area and a number of homes were evacuated to prevent any incident.
Head of Sharif University of Technology, Masoud Tajrishi, also told IRNA that the brutal US-Israel attack targeted one of the buildings of the scientific and cultural center, causing damage to nearby buildings as well.
“Sharif University is a scientific institution that works on the development of culture and science. It was damaged following the brutality of the enemies of this land,” he added.
He emphasized that the reconstruction of the university’s damaged parts would start soon to prepare the ground for the country to emerge as a “big scientific power in the world.”
Tajrishi noted that the strike left no casualties, saying investigations have started to examine the aspects of the incident.
He condemned such “cowardly” acts, which demonstrate the enemy’s desperation to achieve their ominous goals.
Iran’s science, health ministers denounce US-Israeli attacks on universities
Iran’s ministers of science and health condemn recent military assaults by the United States and the Israeli regime on the Islamic Republic’s universities.
The United States and Israel launched their criminal aggression against Iran on February 28 by assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyyed Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders.
The enemies have deliberately targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure and energy facilities, killing hundreds of Iranian people.
Sharif University of Technology is not the first university to be targeted by the invading coalition in the past month.
Tehran’s Shahid Beheshti University and University of Science and Technology, the Faculty of Pharmacy at Shiraz University, Isfahan University of Technology, parts of the Science and Technology Campus and the Veterinary Specialized Hospital Campus at Urmia University have been hit throughout the unlawful aggression.
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