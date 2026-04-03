US Lurching Into Another 'Forever War' in Iran: Maryland Gov. Warns
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: News Websites
Maryland Governor Wes Moore warns the US is entering another “forever war” in Iran, citing unclear objectives, rising losses, and growing concerns over escalation.
Maryland Governor Wes Moore warned that the United States is “lurching again into another forever war” on Iran, criticizing the absence of a clear strategy from US President Donald Trump regarding the ongoing aggression on Tehran.
In an interview with CBS News, Moore likened the war on Iran to the US war in Afghanistan, where he previously served with the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
“I feel like we are lurching into another one of these forever wars that we're asking the American people to pay for… but the president… has still yet to articulate what exactly it is that we're doing,” he said.
Moore said that while Trump has touted alleged military "achievements" of Operation Epic Fury, the US bombing of Iran, he has failed to define what success would look like or acknowledge the “long road ahead.”
The governor stressed that the administration has not clearly explained the objectives of the war or how it plans to achieve them, raising concerns about prolonged US military involvement.
Downing of US jet highlights risks of escalation
The remarks come as Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said its air defense forces carried out a “historic operation” in the country’s skies, downing multiple US and Israeli aerial assets.
The IRGC also announced earlier that its aerospace air defense units successfully shot down an advanced fighter jet belonging to the "aggressive enemy" in central Iran.
The incident follows statements from US Central Command Commander Adm. Brad Cooper, who said the military is making “undeniable progress” in Iran.
Trump predicts quick end despite mounting losses
Trump has claimed the war could conclude “very shortly,” warning that Iran would be hit “extremely hard” in the coming weeks. He also alleged that US forces have degraded Iran’s military capabilities, including its navy and missile and drone systems, and said the operation’s “strategic objectives are nearing completion.”
Despite these claims, the war has seen mounting US losses. At least 16 MQ-9 Reaper drones have been lost over Iran, while three F-15 fighter jets were previously downed in a friendly fire incident over Kuwait. Additionally, 13 US troops have been killed since the start of the war on February 28.
Moore expressed skepticism over Trump’s timeline of ending the war within two to three weeks, saying it “is sitting horribly" with him, detailing how families of US troops are "afraid" to pick up their phones and hear what is on the other end of the line.
Regarding the crew of the downed jet, Moore called for “some clarity from the White House” regarding the direction of the war. His remarks reflect growing concern within the US over the trajectory of the war as the war on Iran continues without a clearly defined end state.
Trump's war on Iran has no clear end in sight as challenges mount: NYT
A New York Times report on Thursday details how, despite relentless aggression against Iran, Trump’s war's alleged goals—seeking to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, instigating "regime change," and allowing oil passage through the Strait of Hormuz—remain far from being achieved.
Trump and senior officials are privately acknowledging that reopening the Strait of Hormuz may not be possible within the president’s self-imposed timeline for ending the war, sources familiar with internal discussions told CNN on Wednesday.
The strait, a critical oil chokepoint through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply flows, is a central objective for the administration, not only to conclude the war but also to ease soaring gas prices, which have emerged as a political liability for Republicans ahead of November’s midterm elections.
Top officials and intelligence sources have estimated that restoring full operations at the strait could take weeks, if not months, making it unlikely to meet Trump’s four- to six-week deadline for declaring “mission accomplished".
Iran’s unwavering resilience continues to defy US expectations. Even as the US and "Israel" unleash destructive aerial assaults on Iran’s infrastructure, the Iranian resistance remains strong, capable of striking back with missile attacks, including recent strikes on Israeli occupied territory and US interests in the region.
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