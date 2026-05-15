First Doha Flight Arrives in Khartoum
14 May 2026
Badr Airlines aircraft at Khartoum airport
May 13, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The first Badr Airlines flight from Doha arrived at Khartoum International Airport on Wednesday, marking the resumption of service after a three-year hiatus caused by the war.
The arrival comes as national carrier Sudan Airways announced it will restart direct flights between Cairo and Khartoum beginning this Saturday.
The reopening follows a drone attack on the airport last week that briefly suspended operations. The Sudanese government accused Ethiopia of providing launch sites for Rapid Support Forces drones targeting the airport and other locations, a claim Addis Ababa has denied.
Wednesday’s flight from the Qatari capital carried 179 passengers. Sources told Sudan Tribune that a flight carrying pilgrims from Khartoum State also departed for Saudi Arabia the same day.
Sudan Airways will operate the Cairo-Khartoum route once a week. Mustafa Abu Suleiman Travel, Tourism, and Hunting Group reported high demand for the new service, which many travelers see as a vital alternative to the long detour through Port Sudan International Airport.
Booking trends show that Sudan Airways has quickly attracted passengers by offering fares roughly 70% lower than competitors, along with flexible baggage allowances. Three of the five scheduled flights for this month are already fully booked.
Observers noted that these promotional offers could revitalize air travel between Sudan and Egypt and help restore confidence in the national carrier. Passengers are now awaiting the announcement of further direct routes to Khartoum, particularly from Jeddah and Riyadh.
The Civil Aviation Authority issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Friday officially reopening Sudanese airspace to international traffic at Khartoum International Airport, citing efforts to restore full operational capacity and international safety standards.
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