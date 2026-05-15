Sudanese Army Intensifies Drone Strikes on RSF Strongholds in Nyala
14 May 2026
A member of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) stands near the debris of a drone that the paramilitary group said it shot down in Nyala, May 14, 2026.
May 14, 2026 (NYALA) – The Sudanese army intensified its aerial operations in Nyala on Thursday, launching drone strikes for the third consecutive day against various targets in the capital of South Darfur.
This aerial escalation marks the largest of its kind since the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) began in April 2023.
The RSF and its allies have turned Nyala into the capital of a parallel government led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, with Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi serving as prime minister. The city has also become a hub for military supplies arriving from Chad, Libya, and Bosaso, Somalia, following the reopening of the airport.
A military source told Sudan Tribune that the army aims to paralyze the RSF’s defensive and offensive capabilities through these intensive strikes.
The source said the bombing targeted Nyala International Airport, destroying drone runways at the “UNAMID” site and new fortifications built to protect the RSF’s drone fleet. The attacks also hit fuel depots, ammunition and missile stores, air defence systems, and the residences of RSF commanders.
Witnesses and local sources reported that drones targeted several areas of the city, including the airport, the industrial zone, the Al-Riyadh and Dumaya neighbourhoods, and the University of Nyala complex.
Sources noted four unprecedented explosions on Thursday morning, followed by similar strikes in the evening, causing widespread panic among residents.
In response, RSF leadership restricted access to Starlink satellite internet for security reasons and closed several internet cafes. The RSF intelligence wing also launched a wave of arrests targeting civilians and traders in Nyala’s main market and the El Geneina bus station market.
Meanwhile, pro-RSF platforms claimed their air defences shot down a Bayraktar Akinci drone over the city. The platforms shared videos showing burnt wreckage, though Sudan Tribune could not independently verify the drone’s identity.
Earlier in May, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo arrived in Nyala to meet with his allies in the “Ta’asis” coalition and with military leaders from RSF-controlled states.
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