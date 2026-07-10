Ebola Outbreak: Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda
External update #3 - 10 July 2026
Source: UNHCR
0 Jul 2026
Highlights
• The seventeenth Ebola virus disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) continues to evolve, with 1,792 confirmed cases, including 625 deaths and 295 recoveries, reported across 37 health zones in Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu as of 8 July. The Government has also reported two confirmed cases in Kisangani, Tshopo Province.
• The outbreak is unfolding in an area marked by persistent insecurity and displacement due to armed clashes, limiting humanitarian access and complicating Ebola prevention, surveillance and response. Ituri remains the epicentre, accounting for 91 per cent of confirmed cases and nearly 86 per cent of deaths.
• While no Ebola cases have been reported among refugees in the DRC to date, 19 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Kpangba, Kigonze and Bembeyi sites in Ituri are among confirmed cases. More than 2 million forcibly displaced people live in Ebola-affected or high-risk areas of eastern DRC, including 320,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, heightening the urgency of inclusive preparedness, risk communication, surveillance and access to national response systems.
• In Uganda, the outbreak remains relatively contained, with 20 confirmed cases as of 9 July, including two deaths, 17 recoveries and one patient currently admitted for care.
• UNHCR is supporting the Governments of the DRC and Uganda, alongside the World Health Organization (WHO), other United Nations agencies and local communities, to strengthen Ebola prevention and response and ensure that refugees, asylum-seekers, IDPs and host communities can access information, surveillance and essential services.
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