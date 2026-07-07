UN Rights Council Orders Urgent Inquiry into Sudan’s El Obeid Atrocities
6 July 2026
July 6, 2026 (GENEVA) – The United Nations Human Rights Council on Monday adopted a resolution ordering an urgent inquiry into alleged human rights violations and war crimes committed in and around the Sudanese city of El Obeid.
The resolution explicitly tasks the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan with investigating the crisis in the North Kordofan capital, where civilians have endured 18 months of siege-like conditions.
Sudanese government rejected the move during the session, with its permanent representative to Geneva, Hassan Hamid, opposing the mission’s mandate. Hamid stated that Sudan’s objection stems from the mission equating the Sudanese army with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Sudan has consistently refused to cooperate with the fact-finding body since its creation in October 2023.
Despite Sudan’s opposition, the text was adopted by consensus in a session chaired by the United Kingdom. Hamid welcomed other aspects of the resolution, including its condemnation of RSF actions and its rejection of any parallel governing structures in RSF-controlled territory.
However, Hamid criticized the text’s language regarding foreign interference, arguing it resorted to generalizations. He accused the resolution of failing to name the United Arab Emirates, which Sudan alleges provides political and military support to the RSF—a claim Abu Dhabi denies.
Sponsored by a coalition of 28 nations, the adopted resolution strongly condemns the escalating violence, widespread use of sexual violence, and starvation as methods of warfare in the region. The text notes that dozens of recent drone strikes have targeted civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and water networks.
The council also expressed alarm over attacks on humanitarian personnel, highlighting a February drone strike on a World Food Programme convoy and the killing of a Sudanese Red Crescent volunteer in June.
Meanwhile, Ahmed Tugod Lisan, spokesperson for the RSF-led Tasis coalition, rejected international demands for a unilateral halt to military operations. Lisan argued that international humanitarian law does not prohibit attacking cities and claimed El Obeid houses legitimate military targets, such as bases and ammunition depots, which do not lose their status due to the presence of civilians.
The planned escalation threatens the lives of over 560,000 civilians and 105,000 internally displaced persons in El Obeid. The city serves as a vital commercial and humanitarian hub, and a ground assault risks completely cutting off aid to South and West Kordofan, as well as parts of Darfur.
The fact-finding mission is mandated to provide updates on its urgent inquiry into the El Obeid crisis to both the Human Rights Council and the UN General Assembly during their upcoming sessions.
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