Sudan Army Demands Full RSF Withdrawal Under US Peace Plan
By Al Mayadeen English
10 Jul 2026 08:29
Sudan's army says any US-backed peace agreement must require the Rapid Support Forces to withdraw from all occupied cities.
The Sudanese army has made the full withdrawal of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from all cities under its control a central condition for accepting a US-backed proposal aimed at ending Sudan's three-year war, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.
The documents, whose contents were confirmed by senior Sudanese officials, show that Khartoum accepted most aspects of the US initiative but rejected provisions allowing only limited RSF withdrawals, insisting instead on a complete pullout from every city occupied since May 11, 2023.
According to the documents, the United States proposed that both sides immediately implement a 90-day humanitarian truce to facilitate negotiations toward a permanent ceasefire and a civilian-led political transition culminating in elections.
The proposal also calls for the establishment of a UN-led mechanism to oversee limited RSF withdrawals, prioritizing North Darfur and North Kordofan.
North Darfur recently witnessed the RSF's capture of El-Fashir following a violent assault, while North Kordofan has come under sustained RSF drone attacks. However, the Sudanese army rejected the proposal's limited withdrawal framework.
Instead, government documents state that any agreement must require "the withdrawal of (the RSF) from all the cities it has occupied since May 11, 2023."
The demand reflects one of the principal obstacles that have repeatedly hindered previous mediation efforts.
The US State Department did not respond to Reuters' request for comment, while Sudan's Foreign Ministry also did not immediately comment.
US proposal outlines political transition
Beyond the ceasefire, the US initiative proposes the creation of a unified national army through disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration arrangements.
It also envisions a Sudanese civilian-led political process that excludes the Muslim Brotherhood and armed groups accused of committing atrocities.
Although Washington initially informed the UN Security Council that Sudan had rejected the proposal, US Senior Adviser for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos later stated on social media that he was "extremely pleased" to learn that Sudanese army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan "has apparently accepted, rather than rejected, the latest peace proposal."
Fighting continues despite diplomatic efforts
Previous US-led mediation initiatives have failed to end the war, which has displaced millions of people, caused hundreds of thousands of deaths according to multiple estimates, and contributed to widespread hunger and disease.
UN experts have accused the RSF of committing genocide in Darfur, where the force maintains control over large areas and has begun establishing a parallel administration. The RSF has denied deliberately targeting civilians.
A senior RSF official told Reuters that the group had received the latest proposal, welcomed it, and submitted a written response without disclosing additional details.
The RSF has previously expressed support for peace initiatives while continuing military operations.
The group is currently conducting a drone campaign across the Kordofan region, situated between Darfur and the army-controlled eastern half of Sudan.
The war erupted in April 2023 after tensions between Sudan's armed forces and the RSF escalated over plans to integrate their forces and oversee a transition toward civilian rule.
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