Ethiopia Faces no Threat from Regional Alliance, PM Abiy Says
8 July 2026
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaking before the House of Peoples’ Representatives, on July 7, 2026
July 7, 2026 (ADDIS ABABA) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday dismissed concerns over an alleged growing alliance between Eritrea, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Sudan, declaring that the country faces no threat to its sovereignty.
Addressing the House of Peoples’ Representatives during its 30th regular session, Abiy stated that Ethiopia is actively building up its defensive capabilities.
“Let alone Eritrea, the TPLF and Sudan, even if others were added,we do not have an iota of fear regarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty,” Abiy told lawmakers amid applause. “We are building the capacity to defend that. When the time comes, we will make it clear as necessary.”
The prime minister’s remarks follow reports from regional analysts of an unprecedented tactical alignment among the three forces. Observers have drawn parallels to the 1991 coalition that overthrew Ethiopia’s former Marxist Derg regime, though Abiy insisted a similar outcome could not be achieved today.
Tensions in the Horn of Africa have mounted significantly since the start of the year. Relationships between Addis Ababa and its neighbours have deteriorated alongside internal political instability.
Eritrea, whose forces fought alongside the Ethiopian federal military against the TPLF during the civil war, has seen its relations with Addis Ababa break down. Asmara has grown increasingly wary of Ethiopia’s geopolitical ambitions, particularly following statements by Ethiopian officials regarding secured access to a Red Sea port.
Meanwhile, Sudan’s relations with Ethiopia have buckled under the weight of its own internal conflict. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have accused Addis Ababa of providing a rear base for the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).In response to alleged Ethiopian drone strikes inside its borders, Sudan recently moved heavy weaponry and troops to Gedaref State, which borders Ethiopia’s volatile western frontier.
Abiy alleged that unnamed external actors are also operating behind the scenes to guide the alliance against Addis Ababa, though he did not identify them.
“We have no fear,” Abiy concluded, reiterating that the federal government remains fully prepared to safeguard national integrity.
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