Sahel Bloc Backs Burkina Faso as Rift with France Deepens
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Jul 2026 08:22
The Confederation of Sahel States backed Burkina Faso after it cut diplomatic ties with France, framing the dispute as part of a wider struggle against French and European interference in the Sahel.
The Confederation of Sahel States has thrown its weight behind Burkina Faso after Ouagadougou severed diplomatic relations with France, marking a new escalation in the wider confrontation between Sahel states and their former colonial power.
According to the Burkinabe news portal leFaso, the presidents of the parliaments of the Confederation of Sahel States, which groups Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, adopted a resolution on Tuesday condemning a European Parliament text issued earlier in June over the human rights situation in Burkina Faso.
AES condemns European Parliament resolution
"The presidents of the parliaments of the Confederation of Sahel States strongly condemn the resolution adopted by the European Parliament on 18 June 2026, which erroneously portrays the situation of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Burkina Faso; they express their full support, solidarity, and fraternity with the Burkinabe authorities and people", the resolution read on Tuesday.
The statement was issued after parliamentary leaders from the three Sahel countries met in Ouagadougou on June 29 and 30, in talks aimed at strengthening parliamentary cooperation and advancing the operationalization of confederal parliamentary sessions within the AES.
The meeting reflected the bloc’s attempt to move beyond security coordination and build a more structured political framework, including harmonized legislation, stronger political consultation, and coordinated governance among its member states.
Sahel states push for a confederal framework
The AES parliamentary leaders also praised Burkina Faso’s efforts in the fight against terrorism and called for international cooperation based on respect for state sovereignty, a position that directly challenges the European Parliament’s criticism of Ouagadougou.
The European Parliament adopted its resolution on June 18 by 476 votes in favor, 11 against, and 75 abstentions. The text accused the Burkinabe authorities of restricting civil society, press freedoms, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression. It also called for investigations into alleged rights violations and voiced concern over Russia’s growing influence in Burkina Faso following the expulsion of European forces.
Ouagadougou rejected the resolution as a distorted and hostile portrayal of the country’s internal situation, arguing that such criticism ignores the security challenges facing Burkina Faso as it battles armed groups and seeks to assert full sovereignty over its national decisions.
Burkina Faso cuts ties with France
The text was authored by French European Parliament member Christophe Gomart, a point that further fueled Burkinabe accusations that France continues to use European institutions to pressure its former colonies.
On June 26, Burkina Faso announced that it was severing diplomatic relations with France, accusing Paris of seeking to "dominate and subjugate the country to its will".
The French Foreign Ministry later said Paris was considering retaliatory measures, while rejecting Ouagadougou’s accusations.
Relations between Burkina Faso and France have steadily deteriorated since Captain Ibrahim Traoré came to power in 2022. Ouagadougou has since ended French military operations on its territory, expelled French diplomatic personnel, and moved closer to Mali and Niger through the Confederation of Sahel States.
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