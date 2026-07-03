China-funded Diaspora Center Opens in Somalia
Source: Xinhua| 2026-07-02 01:02:15|Editor: huaxia
MOGADISHU, July 1 (Xinhua) -- Somalia on Monday inaugurated a Chinese-funded diaspora center designed to strengthen its national diaspora policy, mobilize overseas communities, and unite their contributions to the country's development.
The Somali Diaspora Center, located within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, was jointly inaugurated in Mogadishu by Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, Somali Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdisalam Abdi Ali, and Chinese Ambassador to Somalia Wang Yu.
Barre said the new center would enhance engagement between the government and the diaspora while supporting the national diaspora policy.
Ali said that stronger engagement is vital to building trust with diaspora communities, expressing gratitude to China for funding the center.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Wang said the project marked another milestone in China-Somalia relations.
"The diaspora center project, completed with assistance from the Chinese government, marks a significant milestone in China-Somalia relations. The friendship between our two nations has a long history and remains unshakable through the test of time," he said.
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