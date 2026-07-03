Belgium Eliminate Senegal After Controversial Late Penalty
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Agencies
2 Jul 2026 05:34
Belgium came from 2-0 down to defeat Senegal 3-2 after extra time, with a controversial VAR-awarded penalty deciding the World Cup knockout clash.
Belgium produced the latest comeback from a two-goal deficit in FIFA World Cup history, overturning a 2-0 deficit against Senegal to claim a dramatic 3-2 extra-time victory and book a place in the last 16.
Senegal appeared on course for qualification after first-half and second-half goals from Habib Diarra and Ismaila Sarr gave the African side a commanding 2-0 lead with only four minutes of normal time remaining.
Belgium rally in closing minutes
Belgium began their comeback in the 86th minute when substitute Romelu Lukaku scored from Thomas Meunier's cross.
Just three minutes later, captain Youri Tielemans headed home from a Leandro Trossard delivery after Senegal goalkeeper Mory Diaw failed to deal with the cross, sending the match into extra time.
The result marked the latest point in regulation time that a team has trailed by two or more goals before avoiding defeat at a FIFA World Cup.
VAR decision dictates result
The decisive moment came deep into extra time when referee awarded Belgium a penalty following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review of Lamine Camara's challenge on Tielemans.
Tielemans converted the spot kick in the 125th minute, scoring what became the latest goal in FIFA World Cup history and sealing Belgium's place in the round of 16.
The penalty decision, however, proved highly controversial.
Pundits questioned whether the challenge warranted a penalty, while others criticized the lengthy VAR review before the referee pointed to the spot. The incident has become one of the defining talking points of the match, with debate continuing after the final whistle.
Senegal exit despite dominant display
For much of the match, Senegal had controlled proceedings and appeared the stronger side before Belgium's late comeback.
Speaking after the match, Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw acknowledged his team's disappointment after surrendering the lead, saying his players had given everything but were ultimately unable to hold on.
Belgium coach Rudi Garcia praised his side's belief and the impact of his substitutes, saying the comeback reflected the depth of his squad.
The victory also saw Belgium become the first team since their own famous comeback against Japan at the 2018 World Cup to win a World Cup match after trailing by two or more goals. Germany had previously achieved the feat against Hungary in 1954 and England in 1970.
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