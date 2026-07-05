Russian Forces Destroy Ukrainian Army Cargo Train in Chernigov Region — Top Brass
The attack was carried out by a Geran-2 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicle
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered a strike on a train carrying cargo for the Ukrainian military near the settlement of Oleshnya in the Chernigov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Sunday.
"The Russian Defense Ministry has published live-recording images of a strike on the railway infrastructure behind enemy lines," the ministry said in a statement.
"The day before, a Geran-2 Seeker unmanned aerial vehicle struck a train carrying cargo intended for the Ukrainian army near the settlement of Oleshnya in the Chernigov Region. Live-recording images show that the target was hit," the statement added.
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