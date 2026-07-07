Explosions Reported Near Macron's Hotel in Damascus, Syria
By Al Mayadeen English
Explosions were reported in Damascus as French President Macron met Syrian President al-Sharaa, with officials saying Macron was unaffected.
Explosions rocked Damascus on Tuesday during French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Syria, with blasts heard near the hotel where he is staying, according to Reuters, citing a security source. The cause of the explosions remains unclear.
A witness told Reuters that explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, adding that the reasons behind the blasts were not immediately known. The reports emerged as Macron was visiting Damascus for meetings with Syrian officials, including self-appointed interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa.
According to the security source, a series of explosive devices detonated near the hotel where Macron is staying in Damascus.
Local Syrian sources separately reported an explosion at the headquarters of the Ministry of Tourism in Damascus, adding that injuries had been reported following the incident.
Macron meets al-Sharaa amid Damascus security reports
Meanwhile, Syrian news channel Al-Ikhbariyah reported that al-Sharaa was receiving Macron at the Presidential Palace while reports emerged of explosions heard across Damascus.
However, the Élysée Palace said Macron did not hear any explosions while on his way to meet al-Sharaa.
Details of the visit
Macron arrived on Monday in the Syrian capital Damascus for a visit scheduled to last until Tuesday, during which he called for a “free and pluralistic” Syria that respects all its components.
Macron said from Damascus that he hopes Syria will play a role in easing regional tensions, stressing the need for a political framework that ensures inclusivity and representation for all segments of society.
Upon arrival at Damascus International Airport, Macron and his accompanying delegation were received by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani.
According to Syria’s Presidential Media Directorate, the visit aims to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Syria and France, as well as to address regional and international issues of mutual concern.
No comments:
Post a Comment