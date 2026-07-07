Sudan Signs Infrastructure Deal with China Harbour to Upgrade Ports
7 July 2026
An oil tanker docked at the Port Sudan terminal, Britannica photo
July 6, 2026 (PORT SUDAN) – The Sudanese Sea Ports Corporation (SPC) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) to develop its port infrastructure and boost regional competitiveness, the state corporation said.
The Port of Port Sudan has faced operational challenges in recent years that have restricted its ability to receive large vessels and slowed down transhipment activities.
SPC Director General Jeelani Mohamed Jeelani signed the agreement in Beijing under the auspices of Sudan’s Ambassador to China, Omer Issa, according to an SPC statement.
Jeelani said the deal covers strategic infrastructure projects, the modernization of mechanical equipment, including gantry cranes, and the upgrade of software and computing systems. The agreement also includes plans to develop new seaports.
The projects are expected to improve operational efficiency, increase the competitiveness of Sudanese ports, and support the national economy by stimulating transit trade, Jeelani added.
The move comes amid recent improvements at the gateway. Last Sunday, the container terminal at the Southern Port in Port Sudan welcomed massive container ships for the first time, which officials said increased global shipping lines’ confidence.
The Port of Port Sudan requires expansion and deeper berths to handle modern shipping demands. Its current berths total 1,478 meters in length with storage areas spanning 1.48 million square meters, capacities that remain limited compared to major global hubs.
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