Iran Responds to US Aggression, Explosions Reported in the Gulf
By Al Mayadeen English
Iran begins response to US attacks with reported ballistic missile campaign targeting US-linked sites in Qatar and Bahrain as Gulf tensions escalate.
Iran has begun its response to the latest US aggression, with Iran's Fars News Agency reporting that a ballistic missile campaign has targeted US-linked sites in Qatar and Bahrain.
Meanwhile, Mehr News Agency reported that loud explosions were heard near the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, with reports indicating that a large fire had started in the base. Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported that powerful blasts shook US military bases in Kuwait.
Iranian media also reported the activation of sirens at Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Airbase, where US forces are stationed.
Around an hour after the initial attacks were reported, Fars News Agency reported that multiple explosions had been heard again at US military bases in Kuwait.
The developments follow Iranian officials' repeated warnings that US attacks against Iran would be met with a decisive response.
Regional alerts activated after Iranian response
The Iranian operation comes after the United States launched a new wave of attacks against Iran, targeting multiple locations across the country.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Tehran reported that the latest US aggression was the largest against Iran since the signing of the memorandum of understanding, adding that the heaviest strikes targeted Chabahar Port in southern Iran.
US attacks struck civilian infrastructure, including Chabahar Port, where strikes hit two maritime piers and a navigation control tower, while shrapnel from US projectiles struck Imam Ali Hospital. Attacks were also reported in several other areas, including Bushehr Province, Sirik, Jask, Abu Musa Island, and transport infrastructure in northern Iran.
Following the reported Iranian response, Kuwait activated its air defense systems, while Bahrain activated sirens and reported explosions. Qatar raised its security threat level and urged residents to remain in homes and safe locations.
Washington says ceasefire has “temporarily ceased”
The escalation comes after a US official told CNN that the ceasefire with Iran has "at least temporarily ceased" amid renewed military operations.
The official said the situation remains "very dynamic" and that additional strikes have not been ruled out as Washington monitors developments. The official said the latest US strikes targeted missiles and drones that could threaten US assets, including aircraft carriers, as well as locations near the Strait of Hormuz.
The remarks followed US President Donald Trump's announcement that the memorandum of understanding with Tehran was "over" while stating that talks could continue.
Iran warns of broader response
An informed Iranian security source told Al Mayadeen that Tehran had warned that any attack would be met with an immediate response on a wider scale.
"If Trump wants higher oil prices, we welcome that," the source said following the renewed US attacks.
The source's remarks came as Iranian officials continued warning that aggression against Iran would not go unanswered, with Tehran stressing that it would respond to attacks on its territory.
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