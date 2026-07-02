Russian Embassy in Sweden Comes Under Drone Attack Again
The embassy condemned the attack as a blatant attempt to intimidate the Russian mission
© Official Telegram channel of the Russian Embassy in Sweden
STOCKHOLM, July 2. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Sweden has come under yet another attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), one of which carried a dummy explosive charge, the diplomatic mission said in a post on its Telegram channel on Thursday.
"The Russian embassy in Sweden came under yet another attack using unmanned aerial vehicles. One quadcopter dropped a box containing red paint on the premises of the diplomatic mission, while another drone with a dummy explosive device attached to it crashed, apparently accidentally, on our premises right next to the Russian embassy building," the post reads.
The embassy condemned the attack as a blatant attempt to intimidate the Russian mission as it emphasized that full responsibility for continued attacks and their consequences rests with the Swedish side.
Russia’s diplomatic mission told TASS earlier that more than 15 drone attacks on Russian diplomatic facilities had been recorded since May 2024, during which paint containers were dropped and property damage was caused. Several incidents posed a particularly serious risk because glass containers filled with paint could have caused severe injuries due to their weight and shattered glass. Even as the embassy reported each incident to the police and submitted notes to the Swedish Foreign Ministry, demanding that Sweden fulfil its obligations under international law as the host country as regards security guarantees, the attackers have not been found yet, while similar incidents have continued to take place. The embassy continues to implement security measures, although its capabilities remain restricted.
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has noted that drone attacks on the Russian diplomatic mission in Sweden come amid full connivance of Swedish authorities, as Moscow insists that Stockholm strictly adhere to its commitments under the Vienna Convention.
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