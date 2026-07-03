Algeria Votes as Tebboune Hails 'New Constitutional Phase'
By Al Mayadeen English
2 Jul 2026 16:48
More than 24 million Algerians are eligible to vote for 407 parliamentary seats, with nearly 10,000 candidates competing under the country's proportional representation electoral system.
Polling stations opened across Algeria on Thursday for parliamentary elections, as President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said the country's parliament is free of suspicion and described it as a constitutional institution that keeps pace with the country's political and economic trajectory.
Tebboune said that, for the first time in the history of independent Algeria, parliament has proposed a law criminalizing colonialism, expressing hope that other initiatives would follow.
"We are launching parliamentary field investigation initiatives into irregularities," he stressed.
"We are on the right path, and we hope for the best for Algeria," Tebboune added.
Elsewhere in his remarks, he said the elections had been easier than previous ones and expressed optimism that citizens had understood the law and recognized what he described as the right direction.
"The era of directing citizens' votes, electoral fraud, and quotas has ended once and for all," he emphasized.
'A constitutional phase'
Tebboune said Algeria had entered "a new constitutional phase," adding that the outcome of the elections would determine whether the opposition secures a majority and appoints a prime minister from its ranks or whether the presidential majority prevails and forms the government.
"I feel that the spirit of patriotism has returned among our youth. Algeria has nothing to fear from foreign interference," he stressed.
On the economy, Tebboune said, "Economically, we are on the right path to strengthening purchasing power and ensuring the country's independence in the economic and energy sectors."
Algeria votes as 9,854 candidates compete for 407 parliamentary seats
Polling stations across Algeria opened at 8:00 am on Thursday, allowing more than 24 million voters to elect members of the National People's Assembly for a new five-year parliamentary term.
A total of 793 electoral lists, comprising 9,854 candidates, are competing for the 407 seats in the National People's Assembly. These include 613 lists sponsored by 32 political parties, one list sponsored by more than one political party as an alliance, and 125 independent lists.
For the overseas electoral district, 54 lists comprising 432 candidates are competing, including 47 lists sponsored by 16 political parties, one list presented as part of a party alliance, and six independent lists.
A total of 2,032 women are standing as candidates, representing 21% of all candidates. Meanwhile, 5,304 candidates are under the age of 40, accounting for 54% of the total, while 4,673 candidates hold university degrees.
Polling underway under proportional representation voting system
Voting is being conducted under a proportional representation system using open lists and preferential voting without panachage at polling stations across Algeria and abroad. Polling stations are scheduled to remain open from 8:00 am until 7:00 pm.
Voters may select only one list and may cast their vote for one or more candidates on that list, up to the number of seats allocated to their electoral district or, for overseas constituencies, the relevant geographical area.
In detail, a ballot is considered invalid if votes are cast for more candidates than the number of seats allocated to the electoral district or geographical area. However, a ballot remains valid and is counted in favor of the selected list if the voter does not indicate a preference among the candidates.
In accordance with the provisions of the Organic Law on the Electoral System, voting through mobile polling stations began 72 hours before polling day, with mobile stations serving remote areas and nomadic communities starting last Monday.
Members of the Algerian diaspora residing abroad began voting last Saturday.
Election campaign ends as Algeria's voter roll tops 24.7 million
It is worth noting that the election campaign ended last Sunday after 20 days of competition among political parties, officials, and independent candidates.
The campaign was conducted under the supervision and administration of the National Independent Election Authority, while the administration provided the material, human, and logistical support required for the electoral process in accordance with the latest amendments to the Organic Law on Elections, which grant the authority full oversight of the electoral process.
According to the latest exceptional revision of the electoral rolls, Algeria's electoral register comprises 24,727,041 voters, including 23,872,756 inside the country and 854,285 members of the Algerian diaspora residing abroad.
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