'Israel' Voices Alarm over Turkish Space, Missile Ambitions in Somalia
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Israeli media
8 Jul 2026 22:22
"Israel" is reportedly rattled by Turkey's growing presence in Somalia, including a project combining a satellite launch site with ballistic missile testing.
Israeli media revealed unease in Tel Aviv over a Turkish-led project in central Somalia combining a satellite launch facility with a testing ground for long-range ballistic missiles.
Israeli commentary frames the site as a "strategic threat", arguing that it would extend Ankara's reach in space and high-altitude technology, as reported by The Jerusalem Post. Construction tied to the facility's infrastructure has reportedly intensified fears in Israeli circles.
The project builds on 15 years of Turkish political, military, and economic engagement with Somalia under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, deepening cooperation with Mogadishu across security, defense, oil, and development.
Alongside the launch site, Turkey is also said to be advancing a new airport and a separate facility linked to lunar-related launches.
Netanyahu concerned over potential F-35 sale to Turkey
Speaking to CNN earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that a prospective US sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to Turkey would unsettle the regional balance of power, alleging that Ankara's ambitions are "aggressive" and cautioning that arming Turkey would invite further assertiveness.
He has repeatedly pressed Washington against the sale, fearing it would erode Israeli air superiority, while positioning "Israel" as a reliable US partner against Iran in contrast to Turkey.
Netanyahu further described Erdogan as someone who calls for "Israel's" destruction and characterized the Turkish government as shaped by Muslim Brotherhood influence.
UAE-backed Berbera base tied to US-Israeli interests
A Le Monde investigation revealed that military construction at Berbera Airport in Somaliland, underway since October 2025, appears to go beyond the site's stated civilian purpose, with satellite imagery showing a military installation taking shape near the southern approach to the Red Sea.
The UAE-backed project ultimately serves Washington and Tel Aviv's strategic interests, given Berbera's position near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a corridor central to Asia-Europe trade and energy flows, the outlet's sources said.
Dubai's DP World has operated the port commercially for years; the infrastructure was also used to support the UAE's role in the war on Yemen before it scaled back its presence there, as per Le Monde. The airport expansion is said to serve US and Israeli operational needs, the report added.
Israeli intelligence shipment sent to Mogadishu
Meanwhile, a 1,000-kilogram shipment left Tel Aviv for Mogadishu via Nairobi, arriving on June 21 and registered as bound for a UN office, Al Mayadeen reported, citing senior regional strategic sources. The cargo was an advanced military and intelligence communications system supplied by Mer Security and Communications, a firm based in Or Yehuda, the sources said.
Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi responded on June 25, vowing the movement would act against Israeli activity on Somali soil at any time. He described Israeli moves in Somalia as an attempt to dominate the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab, calling on regional states to unite against it.
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