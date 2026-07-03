Ghalibaf to Trump: Keep Your SNAP Advice. Mind Your Nutrition Rates.
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Jul 2026 23:59
Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf pushed back against US President Donald Trump's remarks on Iran, accusing the US president of projecting America's domestic challenges onto other countries.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a sharp response to US President Donald Trump on Friday, rejecting his recent remarks about Iran's economy and food security while urging him to focus on domestic challenges in the United States.
In a post on X, Ghalibaf wrote, "Imagine having forty-something million of your own citizens on food stamps and calling another nation hungry. This is not a proclamation. This is a projection."
He continued, "Keep your SNAP advice. Our assets, our choices. Mind your malnutrition rates."
Ghalibaf's remarks came after Trump claimed that inflation in Iran had risen "from 5% to 300%" and alleged that Iranian funds expected to be unfrozen would be used to purchase food, adding that Iran would "buy its needs from the United States."
The Iranian parliament speaker rejected those assertions, arguing that Iran's economic decisions and national assets are matters for the country alone and criticizing Washington's portrayal of Iran's economic situation.
Trump's business empire fuels ethical concerns
A recent analysis by CNN examined the rapid growth of Trump's personal wealth during his second term, as economic pressures and affordability concerns continue to affect millions of Americans.
Drawing on Trump's latest annual financial disclosure, released this week, the report said the president earned billions of dollars last year through cryptocurrency ventures, licensing agreements, real estate investments, and sales of Trump-branded products.
According to the analysis, Trump received more than $526 million from cryptocurrency token sales linked to World Liberty Financial LLC, a company partly managed by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. The disclosure also listed $635 million from a licensing agreement tied to his meme coin, along with additional income from branded merchandise, including Trump Bibles, watches, fragrances, and sneakers.
The CNN analysis argued that Trump's financial activities represent a departure from the longstanding practice of US presidents distancing themselves from private business interests while in office, despite no legal requirement to do so. It cited former President Jimmy Carter's decision to place his family's peanut business into a blind trust before taking office as an example of previous presidential norms.
The report also highlighted concerns over potential conflicts of interest, particularly regarding Trump's financial stake in the cryptocurrency sector while his administration oversees policies affecting the industry.
Danielle Caputo, senior counsel for ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, told CNN that such circumstances make it difficult to determine whether regulatory decisions are being made in the public interest or could benefit the president's personal holdings.
Trump dismissed those concerns, saying, "We're all profiting. I'm profiting because I have a lot of money and a lot of cash."
The analysis further pointed to the luxury aircraft gifted by Qatar and used as Air Force One as another issue drawing scrutiny, citing questions raised by critics over ethics and foreign influence.
CNN concluded that while Trump's wealth has long been viewed by supporters as evidence of his business success, continued financial gains during his presidency could become a political issue as the United States approaches the midterm elections, particularly amid persistent concerns over inflation and the cost of living.
US job growth slows amid economic concerns
Recent data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the US labor market cooled in June, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 57,000, well below expectations, while earlier employment figures for April and May were revised downward. Although the unemployment rate edged down to 4.2%, economists attributed the decline in part to a shrinking labor force participation rate, which fell to its lowest level since March 2021.
The weaker-than-expected jobs report has intensified concerns over slowing hiring, persistent inflation, and declining purchasing power as wage growth continues to trail rising prices. The figures have also drawn political attention ahead of the 2026 US midterm elections, with critics arguing they reflect broader economic challenges despite the administration's insistence that the labor market remains resilient.
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