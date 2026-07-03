IRGC Aerospace Chief Says ‘Hard, Unexpected Blows’ Against Enemy Will Continue After Leader's Martyrdom
Friday, 03 July 2026 2:13 PM
Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, the commander of the IRGC aerospace division
The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) aerospace division says the "hard and unexpected blows" inflicted on the enemy will continue, vowing to press ahead with the path of resistance following the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
Brigadier General Majid Mousavi made the remarks in a message issued on Friday on the occasion of the start of funeral ceremonies for the late Ayatollah Khamenei.
"The hard and unexpected blows the enemy has received will never end, for the path of struggle between truth and falsehood has not ended and will not end," Mousavi said.
He added that the forces of the IRGC aerospace division would continue acting on behalf of the Iranian people against the country's adversaries.
"I announce to the noble Iranian nation that your devoted servicemen in the Aerospace Force have rained and will continue to rain your anger upon the enemy," the commander emphasized.
He reiterated that forces under his command will not rest for a moment until the lofty goals the late Leader has outlined for the country during his noble leadership are realized.
"Now that we bid farewell to our martyred Leader with grieving hearts, we pledge before God that we will not cease, even for a moment, until the lofty objectives he charted for the Islamic community are realized," Mousavi said.
The commander emphasized that Iran's path will remain steadfast under the guidelines of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei.
"Every member of the [Iranian] nation martyred by the enemy is itself a separate case for retaliation,” he pointed out.
Iran’s dignitaries, world leaders, delegations pay tribute to late Ayatollah Khamenei
Top Iranian officials and high-ranking delegations from across the world pay their respects to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.
The remarks came as senior Iranian officials and high-ranking foreign delegations from across the world gathered at Tehran's Grand Mosalla on Friday to pay their respects to the martyred Leader, following a 40-day war that began with a US-Israeli aggression against Iran and ended with a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding after Tehran's strong military retaliation.
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