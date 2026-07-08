Sudanese Army Recaptures Strategic Border Town of Kurmuk
8 July 2026
Sudanese army forces welcomed by the resident in s Kurmuk, Blue Nile region, on July 8, 2026
JULY 8, 2026 (KURMUK) – The Sudanese army on Wednesday recaptured the strategic town of Kurmuk in the Blue Nile region following fierce battles against an alliance of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.
The RSF, backed by fighters from the SPLM-N Al-Hilu, had seized control of Kurmuk on March 24 during a large-scale military operation in the border region near Ethiopia.
The Sudanese government previously accused Ethiopia of backing the March assault by allowing drones to launch from Bahir Dar airport in the neighbouring Amhara region. Addis Ababa has rejected those allegations.
Brigadier General Abadi al-Tahir, commander of the army’s Al-Naba al-Yaqeen task force, confirmed the recapture in a video broadcast by pro-army media platforms.
Al-Tahir said the armed forces inflicted heavy losses in lives and equipment on the RSF, forcing the remaining fighters to flee.
Over the past few weeks, the army has launched extensive military operations, securing areas adjacent to Kurmuk and forcing the RSF to retreat.
Kurmuk has long been a major theatre of military operations, frequently changing hands during the decades-long civil war between Khartoum and the SPLM under its late leader, John Garang.
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