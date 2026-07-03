Israeli Military Intel Shipment Sent to Somalia Under UN Cover: Exclusive
By Al Mayadeen English
1 Jul 2026 23:05
A military shipment linked to "Israel" has been routed through transit points and labeled as a UN consignment before reaching Mogadishu.
A military shipment originating from "Israel" was sent to Somalia under the designation of a United Nations office, senior regional strategic sources stated.
Speaking to Al Mayadeen, the sources revealed that a 1,000-kilogram consignment reportedly departed Tel Aviv for Mogadishu via Nairobi, arriving on 21 June, and was registered as being destined for a UN office.
The sources further stressed that the cargo consisted of an advanced communications system intended for military and intelligence use, revealing it was supplied by Mer Security and Communications, a company based in Or Yehuda in occupied Palestine.
The shipment was received by a United Nations office in Mogadishu, according to the sources.
We will not be idle against Israeli plans in Somalia: Sayyed al-Houthi
Meanwhile, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said on June 25 that the movement will take the initiative at any time to thwart Israeli activities on Somali soil and will not stand idly by in the face of Israeli expansion in the Horn of Africa, vowing continued coordination with allies for any new round of regional escalation.
The Ansar Allah leader specifically addressed developments in Somalia, warning that "Israel" is seeking to establish a foothold there to control the strategic Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital maritime chokepoint through which much of the world's shipping traffic passes.
"We are monitoring with great concern the developments on the ground in Somalia and what the Israeli enemy is doing to take control of the Gulf of Aden and Bab al-Mandab," he said.
Sayyed al-Houthi urged nations bordering the Red Sea to adopt a unified stance against Israeli activity in the region, warning that the group would not remain idle.
"We will take the initiative at any time to target any Israeli activity on Somali soil," he asserted, calling on regional powers to support Somalia in facing the Israeli threat, stating it constitutes a violation of Somali sovereignty and a danger to the entire region.
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