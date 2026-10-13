104 Saudi Airstrikes Hit Nine Yemeni Governorates in 24 Hours
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Yemeni Military Media
13 Oct 2026 21:20
Brigadier General Saree says Saudi Arabia bombed the governorates of Sanaa, Dhamar, Taiz, Amran, Lahj, al-Jawf, Marib, Saada, and Hodeidah.
Saudi warplanes carried out 104 airstrikes across Yemen over the past 24 hours, Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Tuesday.
Saree said the raids bombed the governorates of Sanaa, Dhamar, Taiz, Amran, Lahj, al-Jawf, Marib, Saada, and Hodeidah.
Two civilians were martyred, and two others were wounded when a Saudi attack hit the Yemeni Oil Company in the Ras Isa area of Hodeidah, according to Yemen’s Health Ministry.
In a separate incident, three citizens were martyred after an unexploded remnant of the Saudi aggression detonated in the Hays district, south of Hodeidah, Saba News Agency reported.
Aggression by the numbers
According to Yemen's SABA news agency, Saudi strikes over the years of aggression have destroyed more than 571 fuel stations across the country, along with 644 fuel tankers.
The agency added that the aggression has involved 300,000 Saudi airstrikes, which have hit homes, residential neighborhoods, markets, hospitals, and schools.
It said the raids have also struck funeral gatherings, weddings, roads, bridges, displacement camps, airports, ports, and factories.
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi aircraft targeted the Yemeni Oil Company facility in the al-Sabaha area of Bani Matar district, west of the capital Sanaa.
Sabaha facility has no military value
Earlier on Tuesday, Saudi aircraft bombed the Yemen Petroleum Company facility in the al-Sabaha area of Bani Matar district, west of the capital Sanaa. The attack followed Saudi threats to hit the company and its central al-Sabaha station in Sanaa.
Citing a company source, Saree stressed that the al-Sabaha facility holds no petroleum products and has no military value.
Sanaa government spokesperson Omar al-Bukhaiti added that the Saudi strike on the facility amounts to a clear war crime. He pointed out that the targeted site was empty, adding that supplies of petroleum products remain stable and sufficient to meet citizens’ needs for an extended period.
Saree later announced that the Yemeni Armed Forces had confronted Saudi-backed combat formations targeting Sanaa.
Warning to evacuate Aramco facility
The Yemeni Armed Forces had earlier warned Saudi Arabia that any attack on the capital Sanaa will draw a "harsh and painful response" in Riyadh. They also urged all employees and civilians near any facility belonging to Saudi Aramco to evacuate and keep their distance, declaring that “these sites are legitimate targets for our forces.”
The warning specifically covered the Aramco facility in Dammam and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. The forces called on all citizens to leave their vicinity immediately, cautioning that they would "target these facilities if Saudi Arabia goes ahead with targeting what it announced in the capital Sanaa."
The Yemeni Armed Forces reiterated that any Saudi attack on the capital would trigger a retaliatory strike on Riyadh, in line with the "escalation for escalation" equation.
No comments:
Post a Comment