Russian Forces Destroy Over 260,000 Military Drones in Ukraine Operation — Top Brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,285 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russian forces have destroyed over 260,000 Ukrainian military drones since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, according to the latest report released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.
"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 674 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 260,703 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,216 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,787 multiple rocket launchers, 36,713 field artillery guns and mortars and 74,402 special military motor vehicles," the ministry said in a statement.
Kiev loses 1,285 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,285 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.
The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost over 270 troops, a tank and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, roughly 230 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and about 160 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 345 troops and seven armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 240 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 40 troops and two field artillery guns in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.
Russia’s Battlegroup North fighting for three communities in pocket of encirclement in Kharkov area
Russia’s Battlegroup North forces are fighting for the liberation of three communities in the Kharkov Region and tightening the ring of encirclement of Ukrainian troops in that area, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup North units are tightening the ring of encirclement in the Kharkov Region and expanding the outer area of control. In the pocket of encirclement, they are fighting for the liberation of the communities of Nikolayevka, Varvarovka and Nefyodovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army lost roughly 60 troops, a motor vehicle and five ground robotic platforms in the pocket of encirclement, it specified.
Battlegroup North forces are expanding the outer area of control and continue battles for taking control of the settlements of Prikolotnoye, Kotovka and Gogino in the Kharkov Region, the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 270 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North forces inflicted more than 270 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and a field artillery gun in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikiye Prokhody, Khotomlya, Pogoreloye, Russkaya Lozovaya, Tsirkuny and Veliky Burluk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units struck formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Glukhov, Yuryevo, Barilovka, Maryino, Konotop and Nikolskoye in the Sumy Region and the city of Sumy, it said.
Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 270 personnel, a tank, eight motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 230 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Grushevka, Blagodatovka, Berezovka, Maliyevka and Osinovo in the Kharkov Region and Volchy Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 230 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 17 motor vehicles, three artillery guns and four electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Kramatorsk, Semyonovka, Slavyansk and Nikolayevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 31 motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces liberate 286 buildings in Dobropolye over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center forces liberated 286 buildings in Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and destroyed roughly 65 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"In Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault groups of the 51st Army advanced in the town’s central and northwestern parts. Some forces jointly with marine infantry formations continued mopping up the town’s quarters they had seized and the territory of the Dobropolskaya coalmine," the ministry said.
During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units liberated 286 buildings, including three production structures and eliminated roughly 65 Ukrainian troops in Dobropolye, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 345 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 345 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airborne brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Liman, Verovka, Belozerskoye, Svyatogorovka, Vesyolaya Gora, Maryevka and Novoyavlenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 345 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, three field artillery guns and a Grad multiple rocket launcher in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued their advance deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an air assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Gavrilovka and Tarasovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Dudnikovo, Zalivnoye, Blakitnoye and Volnyanka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 240 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, eight motor vehicles and an artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Orekhov and Kushugum in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, 20 motor vehicles, two field artillery guns and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian military-industrial, transport sites in past day
Russian forces struck Ukrainian military-industrial sites, transport infrastructure facilities and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s military-industrial and transport infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian army, workshops producing unmanned aerial vehicles and their storage sites, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses intercept 883 Ukrainian UAVs over past day
Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 883 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.
"Air defense capabilities shot down 883 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
No comments:
Post a Comment