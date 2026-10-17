Egypt’s Strategic Doctrine in Bab el-Mandeb and the Asmara Axis as a Proxy Regime
By Bruno Jomba
October 17, 2026 (ENA)
For more than a century, Cairo’s policy toward the Horn of Africa and the strategic waters of Bab-el-Mandeb has been defined by a single, zero-sum security doctrine: total control over the Nile Basin and absolute dominance over the maritime choke-points of the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb. Cairo’s national security framework explicitly securitizes both the Nile River and the Suez–Bab-el-Mandeb maritime corridor, treating any autonomous development along these lifelines as a direct challenge to its hegemony.
Under this strategic view, a strong, unified, and economically thriving Ethiopia—the natural geographic anchor of East Africa, is perceived not as a partner for shared growth, but as an existential threat. To prevent Ethiopia from realizing its true potential and securing its natural position along the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb corridor, Egypt has consistently sought to project instability onto Ethiopian soil. Whether supporting armed secessionist movements, exploiting internal fractures, or backing anti-state elements across different eras, Cairo's strategy in the Horn of Africa has remained unchanged: keep Ethiopia turned inward, consumed by domestic crises, and stripped of its sovereign maritime reach.
The Asmara Axis: A Proxy Regime Designed to Encircle
The enduring nature of the Shabia regime in Eritrea must be understood within a wider geopolitical framework. During the colonial era, Eritrean patriots fought valiantly against fascist Italian occupation, rallying behind the rallying cry "Ethiopia or Death"—a testament to their desire for unity and independence.
So what happens after Eritrean secession from Ethiopia? Well, the rise of Shabia in Cairo was not merely a domestic development but a calculated geopolitical move aimed at weakening Ethiopia. In the mid-twentieth century, as Ethiopia asserted its sovereignty and regional influence—particularly over the vital Nile headwaters—Egypt sought to extend control over the Red Sea corridor and counter Ethiopia’s growing regional role. By providing safe haven, financial support, and diplomatic infrastructure to exiled political groups and students in Cairo, Egypt effectively fostered a political base that transformed internal grievances into external armed rebellion. State-backed media outlets, such as Cairo-based radio broadcasts, amplified secessionist narratives deep into northern Ethiopia, fueling divisions and eroding national unity. This strategy created a protracted conflict—lasting decades—that drained Ethiopia’s human and material resources, deliberately fragmenting its national fabric and distracting the country from long-term development and regional leadership.
Even after secession from Ethiopia, Shabia instead of channeling its resources into infrastructure, economic development, or the welfare of its citizens, the regime in Asmara turned the state into a tool for regional destabilization.
The Cairo-backed axis engineered a geopolitical strategy aimed at permanently severing Ethiopia from its historic coastlines at Assab and Massawa. Since its inception, the Eritrean regime has served as a strategic hub for foreign interests intent on keeping Ethiopia landlocked, vulnerable, and economically constrained. Its record across the Horn of Africa speaks volumes: provoking armed clashes with Yemen, engaging in border disputes with Djibouti, waging devastating wars against Ethiopia, and repeatedly intervening in the internal affairs of Sudan and Somalia.
External Aggression in Sudan and Regional Impunity
The real-world consequences of this aggressive intervention are starkly evident across the region today. In Sudan, as the nation suffers through a devastating internal conflict, foreign meddling has reached alarming levels. Recent Egyptian military strikes targeting civilian artisanal gold miners in Sudan—conducted without mercy for human life—demonstrate a severe disregard for international norms and regional sovereignty.
The Sudanese authorities, entangled in an existential conflict, feel compelled to exercise restraint rather than forcefully confront these violations underscores how deeply Egypt exploits regional vulnerabilities to project power without accountability. From the Nile Valley to the Red Sea coast, external interference continues to delay peace and tear apart the social fabric of the Horn.
The Heavy Economic Toll of Forced Landlockedness
The most severe consequence of this geopolitical containment has been the artificial stripping of Ethiopia’s sea access, turning a proud nation of over 135 million people into the most populous landlocked country on Earth.
The loss of Ethiopia’s Red Sea access after 1991 remains an unpardonable betrayal of Ethiopia’s sovereignty. An un-elected transitional administration, lacking any mandate or constitutional authority, unilaterally acquiesced to the separation of Eritrea and the surrender of vital ports like Assab without consulting the Ethiopian people. By endorsing that referendum while denying the nation a voice, this rushed and illegal process stripped a historic power of its coastline without due legal process, leaving over 135 million Ethiopians landlocked and dependent on foreign ports.
Every year, Ethiopia is forced to siphon billions of USD out of its national treasury into foreign port and transit fees. This massive financial drain strips the nation of capital that should be building modern hospitals, expanding universities, constructing industrial parks, and modernizing agriculture. High logistics costs burden domestic producers, make Ethiopian exports less competitive on the global market, and leave the economy vulnerable to external supply chain shocks. Had Ethiopia not been systematically cut off from its maritime outlets, those billions of USD would have been reinvested directly into domestic development, elevating Ethiopia into a vastly larger economic superpower and uplifting the entire Horn region.
Ethiopia's Two-Water Doctrine
To secure its future and guarantee regional stability across the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the Bab-el-Mandeb corridor, Ethiopia stands firmly on its fundamental Two-Water Doctrine:
First, Ethiopia asserts its absolute right to equitably utilize the waters of the Blue Nile. Projects like the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) represent a triumph of self-reliance, designed to generate clean hydro-energy, power regional industrialization, and lift millions out of poverty without harming downstream nations.
Second, Ethiopia maintains its imperative for direct, reliable, and sovereign access to the Red Sea and Bab-el-Mandeb. Sovereign sea access is not a luxury; it is a core requirement for national defense, economic growth, and regional integration. No sovereign nation of over 135 million people can be expected to accept permanent maritime imprisonment or surrender its natural geographic rights.
A Peaceful Horn Anchored by Ethiopia
Despite decades of foreign intervention, proxy aggression, and deliberate encirclement, Ethiopia remains the resilient anchor state of East Africa. The future of the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea, and the strategic Bab-el-Mandeb must not be dictated by foreign subversion or zero-sum military doctrines.
The peoples of Ethiopia, Sudan, Eritrea, Somalia, and Djibouti share intertwined histories, cultures, and destinies. When Ethiopia thrives, the entire region gains through shared clean energy grids, cross-border trade corridors, and collective security. The Horn of Africa deserves lasting peace, uncompromised sovereignty, and sustainable development—and an empowered, secure Ethiopia with guaranteed access to the sea is the key to unlocking that prosperous future.
No comments:
Post a Comment