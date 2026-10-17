Int’l Military Attachés Commend Ethiopia’s Defense Measures, Affirm Right to Protect Sovereignty
Addis Ababa, October 17, 2026 (ENA) — Military attachés from several countries have rallied behind Ethiopia’s right to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, describing the measures taken by the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) to protect the country as encouraging.
The remarks followed a briefing at Bishoftu Air Force base, where foreign military representatives received updates on Ethiopia’s security situation and the developments of the past three weeks.
The attachés said the direct briefing helped address information gaps and clarify reports circulating on social media and other media platforms.
The attachés confirmed Ethiopia’s meticulous measures to protect its sovereignty and thwart any threats.
They appreciated the government’s openness in providing accurate information to help understand the country’s security situation.
Lieutenant Colonel Gary Wolfenden, the United Kingdom’s Defense Attaché to Ethiopia, South Sudan and the African Union, said the visit provided a clearer picture of recent developments.
He described the measures taken by the ENDF to protect the country as encouraging move.
Colonel Karen Such, Australia’s Defense Attaché to Ethiopia and the African Union and Vice Dean of the Defense Attachés Association, commended the ENDF’s actions to safeguard Ethiopia’s territorial integrity.
Brigadier General Shariful Islam, Bangladesh’s Defense Attaché, said military representatives had been awaiting reliable information from the Ethiopian government, particularly the Ministry of Defense, following the security developments.
He said the briefing helped clarify the situation and expressed satisfaction with the ENDF’s reported adherence to international laws and regulations.
Kenya’s Defense Attaché, Brigadier General Roba Wario, welcomed the opportunity to receive updated information.
He further stressed that Ethiopia’s security measures must be understood within the context of the law and the shared security interests of neighboring countries.
Defense Attaché of Gabon Embassy in Ethiopia, Colonel Aristide Anguilet, emphasized that protecting national sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of citizens and foreign nationals is a fundamental responsibility of any country’s armed forces.
He added that the briefing helped clarify Ethiopia’s position amid misleading information circulating on social media.
Other representatives, including military attachés from South Sudan and Tanzania, highlighted the wider regional implications of Ethiopia’s security and stability.
Representatives from Bangladesh and Tanzania also commended the ENDF’s reported efforts to comply with international humanitarian and human rights standards and protect civilians.
The attachés further stressed that peace and stability in Ethiopia are closely linked to security across the Horn of Africa.
They also called for international support for Ethiopia’s efforts to restore lasting stability in the region and beyond.
As ENA learned, the briefing underscores the importance of direct engagement between Ethiopia and the international military community as the country addresses its security challenges, counters misinformation surrounding developments on the ground, and reinforces the imperative of regional stability across the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.
The Military Attachés Association expressed appreciation to the ENDF’s Directorate of International Relations and Military Cooperation for organizing the briefing.
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