Russian Presidential Envoy Describes Situation Around Ukraine as "Checkmate"
Kirill Dmitriev gave a comment on a post where independent UK political observer David Vance suggested that US President Donald Trump will no longer "allow Zelensky to play war games at a huge cost to the globe"
Russian Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev Sergey Bulkin/TASS
Russian Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries, Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev
© Sergey Bulkin/TASS
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The situation around Ukraine can be described as "checkmate," said Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
He wrote "checkmate," commenting on a post where independent UK political observer David Vance suggested that US President Donald Trump will no longer "allow Zelensky to play war games at a huge cost to the globe."
Earlier, Vance wrote that Brussels and Kiev are growing increasingly worried by Trump’s approach to the Ukrainian conflict, adding that the situation seems to be moving towards peace.
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