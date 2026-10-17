Zelensky Reports One of Most Massive Strikes on Country’s Energy System
Over 15 major power generation and transmission facilities were attacked in various regions of Ukraine, Vladimir Zelensky said
Vladimir Zelensky Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/ Getty Images
© Suzanne Plunkett - WPA Pool/ Getty Images
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Ukrainian energy sector was confronted by one of the most massive strikes on its facilities on October 16 when over 15 major electric power generation and transmission sites were attacked, Vladimir Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.
"Over 15 major power generation and transmission facilities were attacked in various regions of Ukraine. <…> The most difficult situation has emerged in Lutsk, Rovno, Zhitomir, Vinnitsa, Shepetovka, Slavuta and Neteshin. The strikes were also delivered on energy sites in the Kharkov, Kiev, Dnepropetrovsk and other regions," he said.
On October 16, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that Russian troops had begun delivering massive strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.
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