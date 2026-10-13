Tokyo Uses Reporters to Gather Data to Undermine Russia’s Security — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova noted that today’s event is not an isolated case
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
© Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Japan relies on journalists working in Russia to collect information intended to weaken Russia’s security, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
"Tokyo’s attempts to use its correspondents who are in Russia and have the status of foreign journalists to gather information with the aim of undermining the security of our state are regrettable. We cannot fail to point out that today’s event is not an isolated case," she said on the ministry’s website.
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