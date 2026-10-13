Ukrainian Army Attacks DPR Settlements Eight Times in 24 Hours, Wounding Two People
Strikes damaged a truck and one civil infrastructure facility
DONETSK, October 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army attacked settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) eight times over the past 24 hours, leaving two people wounded, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes reported.
"Eight attacks by Ukrainian armed formations were recorded, including five [attacks] in the Gorlovka and one [attack] each in the Volodarsky, Telmanovo, and Yasinovataya directions. Reports indicate that two civilians were wounded. Ten rounds of various types of ammunition were fired," the report said.
Strikes damaged a truck and one civil infrastructure facility, according to the department.
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