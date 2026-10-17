UNHRC and UNESCO Ignore Kiev’s Crimes — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the organizations are effectively participating in the West’s undeclared war against Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova Russian Foreign Ministry press service/TASS
© Russian Foreign Ministry press service/TASS
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The UN Human Rights Council and UNESCO are failing to notice the crimes of the Kiev regime and are effectively participating in the West’s undeclared war against Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Izvestia.
"We have to admit that, for now, the UN Human Rights Council, UNESCO, and other bodies have little to boast about. They completely ignore the crimes of the Kiev regime against its own people and Russians, becoming in many ways part of an undeclared war of the collective West against Russia. Their prospects will depend on their willingness to listen to our arguments based on facts. The next test will be the reaction to the report we submitted to the aforementioned International Public Tribunal on the falsification in Bucha," she said.
The diplomat added that the professionalism and impartiality of the UN’s main judicial body — the International Court of Justice inspire optimism.
"It has consistently made well-founded decisions on the claims brought by Ukraine, which accused Russia of 'terrorism', 'racial discrimination', and 'abuse of the Genocide Convention'. These claims were rejected. At the same time, the court is still considering the issue of Ukraine itself carrying out genocide in Donbass. We submitted the collected evidence and are awaiting a verdict," Zakharova noted.
No comments:
Post a Comment