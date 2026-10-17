Dmitriev Calls Suspension of Graham Act Historic Moment
Special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev stressed that economic cooperation between Russia and the United States is in the interests of both countries
Russia’s Special Presidential Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev
© Kristina Solovyova/POOL/TASS
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The suspension of the law of the deceased Senator Lindsey Graham (recognized in Russia as a terrorist and extremist) is a historic moment, said Kirill Dmitriev, special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
"Suspension of the Graham Act by the administration of President [Donald] Trump is an important and truly historic moment. Instead of sanctions and confrontation, we have dialogue, mutually beneficial cooperation, and shared responsibility for global stability," Dmitriev wrote on Telegram.
According to him, the Graham Act could have completely halted economic cooperation between Russia and the United States and caused serious damage to the American economy and global markets.
"Economic cooperation between Russia and the United States is in the interests of both countries, contributes to the stability of the global economy, and creates the foundation for building trust and achieving lasting peace," he said.
Trump issued an executive order saying that he would not impose a number of sanctions under the law tightening restrictions against Russia.
On September 18, Trump signed a bill passed by Congress that provides for sanctions against Russia’s top political and military leadership, state·owned companies, as well as secondary sanctions against Russia’s trading partners. According to the document, within 30 days after signing — or by October 18 — the Washington administration must determine which companies and individuals may be subject to the restrictions, or determine that such new restrictive measures are not in the interests of the United States, and notify Congress of this.
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