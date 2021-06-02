Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured in Press TV Interview on the Ethiopian Domestic and International Crisis, Tues. June 1, 2021
Watch this worldwide television news interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the situation in the northern Tigray areas of the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia.
To view the video file of this telecast just click on the following URL: Ethiopians rally in Addis Ababa against US over Tigray restrictions | Urmedium
Since November, the Ethiopian government has been involved in suppressing a revolt by the TPLF.
This crisis is being compounded with an apparent effort by the United States to mobilize Sudan and Egypt in opposition to the building of the Grand Renaissance Dam Project (GERD) which is essential for the long term development of not only Ethiopia but the entire East and North Africa regions.
The interview aired live on Tues. June 1, 2021.
