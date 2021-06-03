Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured Interview by Sputnik Radio on the Security Crisis In Mali and the Role of Imperialism, Wed. June 2, 2021
To hear the podcast of this broadcast just click on the following URL:https://podcasts.podinstall.com/radio-sputnik-any-means-necessary/202106022000-malis-coup-regime-meets-regional-resistance-african-union-ec.html
Listen to this interview by the Sputnik Radio program "By Any Means Necessary" with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the ongoing security and political crisis in the West African state of Mali.
According to the introduction on their website: "In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Pan-African News Wire editor Abayomi Azikiwe to discuss the stern rebuke by the African Union and ECOWAS to the recent coup d’etat in Mali, the role of the French and American imperialism in the ongoing political crisis, and why many of the recent moves by the French government seem designed to perpetuate long-standing colonial relations."
