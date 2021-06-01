Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. May 2, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. May 2, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast from this episode just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the May Day address delivered by Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa on the important role of workers inside the country; the Somalian parliament has rescinded the decree which would have allowed the incumbent president to remain in office for another two years; the Biden administration is continuing the attempted liquidation of the Western Sahara independence struggle by recognizing the arbitrary announcement by the previous administration to officially concede to the Kingdom of Morocco's occupation of the territory; and the United States is saying it wants to revive the nuclear deal with Iran.
In the second hour we examine closely some of the breaking news stories from the African continent and internationally.
Finally, we look at the history of May Day and some of the important figures in the early phases of the movement for labor rights.
