Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. May 1, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. May 1, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast for this episode just click on the following website: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/01 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional organization and their efforts to end the insurgency in northern Mozambique; an editorial published in the Zimbabwe Herald suggests that Africa should lead the struggle for a new economic world dispensation; instability has increased in Chad in the aftermath of the assassination of former President Idriss Deby Itno and the ascendancy of his son as leader of the oil-rich state; and the police in the United States are continuing to inflict repression on the African American people and other oppressed communities.
In the second hour we listen to a recent briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and the vaccination programs aimed at curtailing the pandemic.
Finally, we review issues related to contemporary affairs in Africa and the international community.
