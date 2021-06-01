Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. May 9, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. May 9, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
The podcast of this episode can be accessed at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the World Health Organization (WHO) assessment that the African continent is preparing to prevent another surge of COVID-19 infections on the continent; a study in the United States suggests that the number of actual coronavirus deaths have been undercounted by over 300,000; Swaziland has reported that it has run out of available vaccines inside this Southern African state; and the European Union has been accused attempting to sabotage the upcoming national elections in the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia.
In the second hour we examine in details many of the news stories impacting Africa and the international community.
Finally, we pay tribute to Pan-African musician and poet Bob Marley on the 40th anniversary of his transition in 1981.
No comments:
Post a Comment